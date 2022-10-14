Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$59.50.

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

