Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 1.9 %

ARES opened at $62.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,086,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.