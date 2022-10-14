Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0927 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $92.57 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency . Ardor has a current supply of 998,999,495. The last known price of Ardor is 0.09310888 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,521,864.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/ardor.”

