Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $12.18 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $3.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.04 or 0.27587147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

