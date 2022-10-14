ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

ARC Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

