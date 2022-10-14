ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 43.2% in September

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.