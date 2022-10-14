ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Up 43.2% in September

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

