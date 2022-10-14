Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

