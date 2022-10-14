Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $155.40 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,602,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,395,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,149. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

