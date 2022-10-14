Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.12. 15,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,397. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.85 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.