Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,118 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 932,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,989,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

