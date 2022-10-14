Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 28,085 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,365. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

