Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,717 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.31. 106,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,436. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

