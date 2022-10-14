Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,231 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,893. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.



