Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 49,370 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 126,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 178,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

