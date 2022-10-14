Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.12. 710,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

