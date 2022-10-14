Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 710,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 308,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

