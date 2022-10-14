Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

AMAT stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

