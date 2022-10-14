Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.54-$1.78 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.