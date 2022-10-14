Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.54-1.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 511,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.