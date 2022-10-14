Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of AMAT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

