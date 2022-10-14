Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

