Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGTC. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

