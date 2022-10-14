Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $169.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.35.

Apple Trading Up 3.4 %

Apple stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

