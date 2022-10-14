AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given New $131.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

AppFolio Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,664 shares of company stock worth $5,509,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

