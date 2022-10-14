Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 61,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,171. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

