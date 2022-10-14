Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

