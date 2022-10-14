API3 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.08 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. API3 has a market cap of $98.08 million and $3.79 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00008047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.19 or 0.27631172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010792 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

