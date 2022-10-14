APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

APG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 75,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,148. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

