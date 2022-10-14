Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 24375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$29.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

