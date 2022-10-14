Antero Midstream Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

AM opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

