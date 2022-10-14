Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
ANIK stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
