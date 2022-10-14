Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

