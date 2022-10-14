Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
