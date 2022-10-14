Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.