Analyzing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.03 $18.01 million $2.76 9.17 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.55 $618.12 million $7.32 13.17

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $98.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 25.01% 10.52% 1.07% BOK Financial 27.90% 9.84% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

