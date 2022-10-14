Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $217.63

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.63.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $156.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

