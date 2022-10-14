Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $8.15

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enel Stock Up 4.2 %

ENLAY stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

