Analysts’ Downgrades for October 14th (ADUS, AGCO, ALRM, AMBP, ANZBY, AZEK, BECN, BHLB, BHOOY, BIREF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 14th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 140 ($1.69).

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $490.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has CHF 58 target price on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

