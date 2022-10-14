Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $5.70. Anaergia shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

