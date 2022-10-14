Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 6.4%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 51,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,352,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $831.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Amyris by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

