Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits Market Cap of $64.27 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00021347 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $64.27 million and $2.31 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth Governance Token has a current supply of 15,297,897.14455933. The last known price of Ampleforth Governance Token is 4.25881157 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,962,820.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

