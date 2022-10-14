Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.