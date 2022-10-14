Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 4,791 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 73,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

