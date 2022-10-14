Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BR traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

