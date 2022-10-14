Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $570,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sempra were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

SRE stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. 40,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

