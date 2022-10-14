Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $449,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $734.32. 13,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,312. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

