Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $424.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

