Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 255 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.86. 13,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.46. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

