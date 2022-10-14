Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

