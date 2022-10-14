America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT remained flat at $61.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,215. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $391.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.02 million. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

