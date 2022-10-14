American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 3.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

AMT stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.20. 82,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,626. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.43. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

