American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

AIG stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 127,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,761. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in American International Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

